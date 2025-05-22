DUBAI - flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the start of direct flights to Damascus from 1st June 2025. Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Commenting on the resumption of operations to Syria, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We are very pleased to be the first national carrier to resume flights to Syria after 12 years of halted operations. Damascus holds a special cultural and historical significance within the region, and we are excited to serve the city again with a direct daily service, highlighting our commitment to supporting the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to foster regional connectivity.”

Damascus was one of the carrier’s first destinations, with flights commencing nearly 16 years ago in June 2009. flydubai’s decision to restart its operations to Damascus comes after the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's (GCAA) announcement to resume flights between the two countries earlier this year in April.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “The relaunch of flights to Damascus will enable passengers from the UAE and around the network to enjoy convenient travel options to the market. After working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary operational standards have been met ahead of the relaunch, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board again soon, just in time for the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday and peak summer travel period.”