Muscat: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced an expansion of its global flight network, adding more than ten new destinations for 2025.

The additions to Saudia's network include Vienna (Austria), Venice (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), Athens and Heraklion (Greece), Nice (France), Malaga (Spain), Bali (Indonesia), Antalya (Turkey), El Alamein (Egypt), and Salalah Oman. These destinations join Saudia’s existing network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

This strategic growth, fueled by a 16% increase in international guest numbers last year, reflects the airline’s commitment to connecting the world and meeting increasing global travel demand. The new destinations offer a diverse range of options, spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “Following last year’s operational success, we've implemented a strategic plan for 2025 to ensure continued excellence and meet rising international travel demand. Our destination selection is based on comprehensive feasibility studies and guest preferences.”

This expansion is facilitated by Saudia’s modern fleet of 147 Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

Saudia's planned delivery of 118 new aircraft during the upcoming years will further enhance its operational capacity.

