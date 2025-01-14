Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) committee responsible for reviewing violations of the Civil Aviation Bylaw issued its report for 2024, which shows it levied 542 fines worth SAR18,892,200 on entities and individuals violating the said bylaw and the executive regulations and instructions issued by the authority.



According to the report, 111 violations were recorded against airlines for non-adherence to the authority's instructions, including those pertaining to the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) and time-slot adherence. These violations resulted in a total fine of SAR3,650,000. Nine additional violations were observed, leading to total fines of SAR290,000.



Furthermore, 305 violations were recorded for airlines not complying with the Passenger Rights Protection Regulation, resulting in total fines of SAR14,425,000. Seventeen violations were imposed on licensed companies failing to comply with GACA’s instructions and civil aviation regulations, resulting in total fines of SAR175,000. Two violations were issued against two companies for failure to comply with the provisions of the licenses issued by GACA, resulting in total fines of SAR40,000.



The report showed that the committee issued 92 violations against individuals, including 15 violations related to the use of drones without obtaining a permit from the authority, resulting in total fines of SAR75,000.



Additionally, 74 violations were related to passengers' failure to comply with aviation safety instructions and inappropriate behavior on board, resulting in a total fine of SAR79,200. Three violations were related to trespassing in restricted airport areas in violation of the authority's regulations, resulting in total fines of SAR3,000. Finally, six violations were issued against individuals for operating gliders without a permit, resulting in total fines of SAR155,000.



The authority pointed out that these measures are part of its commitment to working transparently, and said its regulatory and supervisory role in the aviation sector helps improve passenger experience and the quality of air transport services in the Kingdom.