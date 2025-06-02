NEW DELHI - Saudi Arabia is set to place orders for billions of dollars of Airbus jets as the kingdom balances suppliers in its quest to match the aviation growth of Gulf neighbours, industry sources said.

Leasing company AviLease, which placed an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets during a visit to the region this month by U.S. President Donald Trump, could place a comparable order for Airbus A320neo jets at next month’s Paris Airshow, they said.

The fast-growing company, which aims to be one of the world’s top lessors, is also potentially interested in Airbus A350 freighters, they added.

Barring a problem in negotiations, startup airline Riyadh Air appears poised to select the Airbus A350 over Boeing’s delayed 777X, they said.

The possible Riyadh Air A350 deal, which Bloomberg earlier reported could involve 50 jets, would also be announced at one of this year’s trade shows.

Airbus declined comment. AviLease was not immediately available.

Riyadh Air reiterated it was studying an order for large wide-body planes. “A decision will be made in the coming months,” a spokesperson added.

