Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s high-end travel services provider Al Tanfeethi has entered into a partnership agreement with British Menzies Aviation, the service partner to airports and airlines across the world, according to a press release.

The partnership will provide Al Tanfeethi customers with Menzies’ newly rebranded Pearl Meet & Assist services that include concierge services, fast-track immigration, access to premium Pearl lounges and dedicated check-ins in addition to others.

Al Tanfeethi, which manages and operates more than 27 terminals across Saudi Arabia’s airports, will in return give access to Menzies' Pearl customers to exclusive benefits and VIP travel experiences such as personal drivers, baggage transfer and collection, personal assistance, and private security screening. This is besides passport procedures and Luxury hospitality services.

CEO of Al Tanfeethi, Gelban bin Mohammed Al Gelban, said: “Our new partnership with Menzies Aviation to expand the provision of high-end services to our members internationally is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to enhance our services to enrich the experiences and meet the aspirations of our guests."

The partnership was officially announced during the European Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (EBACE) in Switzerland’s Geneva.

Executive Chairman of Menzies Aviation, Hassan El Houry, noted: “Al Tanfeethi has a proven track record of providing world-class high-end travel services and we're thrilled to be joining forces with the company.”

El Houry added: “This collaboration demonstrates Menzies' unwavering commitment to providing top quality executive services across the globe."

From his part, Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO of Menzies Aviation, concluded: “Today's signing marks the beginning of a new collaboration to enhance the passenger experience and expand Menzies network. We're excited to work with Al Tanfeethi and provide a global platform for its premium VIP airport and executive services."

