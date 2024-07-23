LONDON — The Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI) signed two agreements with its strategic partners Lockheed Martin and Airbus Helicopters to expand the scope of the group’s approved capabilities in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of C-130 Hercules aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

Under the first agreement, Saudi Arabia, through SAMI Aviation Industry, joins an exclusive group of 14 countries that own authorized service centers for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of C-130 Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin.

Eng. Abdulsalam Alghamdi, EVP, SAMI Aerospace, said: This step will enhance C-130 Hercules fleet by providing maintenance, repair and engineering services according to the highest international quality standards, as well as systems and structure modification services. SAMI Company will provide support to operators of these aircraft at the regional and international levels.”

Under the second agreement, SAMI is committed to localizing the maintenance and repair of helicopters in partnership with Airbus Helicopters.

SAMI's CEO, Eng. Walid A. Abukhaled, said: “The two partnerships underline our commitment to fostering local capabilities and reiterates our goal to further localizing the defense industry sector.

"We will continue to focus on training and developing national talent through such programs with leading global companies, aiming to support the localization of over 50% of government spending in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

This came during the participation of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI), the leading national partner for the defense and security sector, one of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) companies, in the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, in the United Kingdom from July 22 to 26, 2024.

