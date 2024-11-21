ABU DHABI - Mubadala Investment Company and Safran, a French multinational aerospace and defence corporation, have joined forces to accelerate aerospace innovation and development within the UAE.

Announced at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, this enhanced strategic framework agreement focuses on key areas of Maintenance, Manufacturing, Human Capital Development, Advanced Material and Space.

This expanded collaboration leverages Mubadala's established aerospace assets, including Strata Manufacturing and Sanad, and integrates Safran's expertise to reshape the aerospace landscape.

The partnership will significantly expand Sanad's capabilities and open doors to new partnerships across Safran's diverse aerospace portfolio.

Additionally, the partnership aims to broaden Strata's existing strengths within aircraft structure manufacturing to include engine component manufacturing, complementing Mubadala's extensive aerospace portfolio.

Furthermore, the partnership prioritises nurturing local talent through collaborative training opportunities for Emirati engineers and aerospace professionals.

With space a key focus area for Mubadala, this partnership unlocks opportunities in air traffic management, Earth observation, and propulsion systems. Additionally, it enhances capabilities within Strata Solvay Advanced Materials, focusing on advanced materials for engine applications, solidifying the UAE's position in aerospace materials science.

"We are pleased to strengthen our long-term partnership with Safran, a global aerospace leader," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters, at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform. “As an national investor, we are dedicated to support the diversification of the UAE's economy by building world-class national champions and fostering innovation in high-growth sectors.”

He added that this agreement reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a premier aerospace hub and underscores the shared commitment to upskilling local talent, empowering the next generation of engineers and professionals to lead in the global aerospace industry.

"This strategic framework agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Mubadala, contributing to positioning the United Arab Emirates as a global leader in aerospace innovation and manufacturing. By joining forces, we are enhancing our ability to support technological advancements, develop a skilled workforce, and promote aerospace excellence under the 'Made in the UAE' brand," stated Philippe Errera, EVP, International Development and Government Relations Safran.