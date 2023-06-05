Riyadh Air, the new world-class airline launched by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has unveiled its new livery on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The first of two livery designs offers a fresh and modern design. "We are delighted to unveil the first of two #RiyadhAir livery designs, a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance," said the airline on its twitter handle.

The airline's visual identity is inspired by lavender fields of the Kingdom. "We've chosen this colour because it symbolises Saudi generosity and its authentic hospitality.

"We looked to the airplane window for inspiration; Riyadh Air will serve as Saudi Arabia's window to the world. The movement of birds' wings in flight and the elegant curves of Arabic calligraphy, an integral pillar of Saudi culture, are also essential parts of the Riyadh Air brand. Riyadh Air will take flight toward the future of aviation," the airline's website says speaking about its brand story.

The new airline was officially launched in March and will serve as a lever to help fulfill Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Also in March, the new airline announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes in a multi-billion dollar deal. This unprecedented order for a new carrier – 39 confirmed aircraft with an option to acquire 33 additional wide-body 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes – is a strong signal of intent for Saudi Arabia to become a global aviation hub.

Operating from the capital of Riyadh, a thriving international metropolis rich in history and culture with a futuristic vision embodied by Vision 2030, Riyadh Air will help enable the transformation of the capital into one of the world’s top cities economies.

The new world-class airline aims to connect millions of leisure and business travellers to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

Riyadh Air will be at the cutting edge of technology enabling digital innovation at every guest touchpoint while offering an exceptional guest experience with authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

Riyadh Air will be a digitally led full-service airline with a commitment to sustainability reflecting Saudi Arabia’s transformative projects under Vision 2030. It will operate in line with the country’s strides toward net zero emissions. The 787-9 Dreamliner model is manufactured with environmental impact considerations in mind, including CO2 emissions, fuel efficiency and noise regulations.

