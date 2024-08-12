Riyadh: Riyadh Air today launched the first in a fleet of electric coaches for employee transport.



Launched in partnership with National Transportation Solutions Company (NTSC), these coaches reflect the carrier’s firm commitment to adopting all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development goals, having signed up to the UN Global Compact earlier in 2024, according to a Riyadh Air press release.



The launch of the state-of-the-art fleet was attended by Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas, Petromin Corporations Group CEO Kalyana Sivagnanam, and Petromin National Transportation Solutions Company CEO Gary B. Flom.



“Every effort we make to champion sustainable practices counts in our collective fight against climate change,” said Douglas.



“Sustainability is embedded in our DNA and we will reflect this across all Riyadh Air’s operations, from managing fuel efficiency in the sky to reducing carbon emissions on the ground. Investing in electric coaches is just one early initiative we can introduce to offset our environmental footprint as we demonstrate we will be a leader in helping achieve the aviation industry’s global net-zero agenda,” he added.



Sivagnanam voiced pride in the strategic partnership with Riyadh Air and stated: “We are proud to have this partnership for sustainable mobility with Riyadh Air and contribute to their efforts to reach sustainability goals. This is a remarkable airline with environmental responsibility embedded in their DNA.”