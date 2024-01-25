Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national full-service carrier, and Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), have signed an agreement to further accelerate the growth of an internationally competitive tourism sector in the kingdom.

The agreement, which was signed during the Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, makes Almosafer the first travel partner of Riyadh Air in the kingdom.

The digital airline and the global travel agency will work together to test and innovate tech solutions to further support and boost business efficiency, as Riyadh Air prepares for take-off in 2025.

Almosafer will also integrate Riyadh Air’s flight offerings across its B2B and B2C platforms to offer its domestic and international customers comprehensive connectivity options across geographies and a choice of tailored packages to make travel within and beyond the kingdom more accessible and seamless.

Almosafer customers will further enjoy a hassle-free travel experience and enhanced connectivity through exclusive deals and packages on Riyadh Air's extensive network.

As a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, Riyadh Air targets to connect travellers to over 100 destinations by 2030, marking a new era of growth in the kingdom’s aviation history.

The launch of the new carrier will fuel the tourism goals of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to attract more than 100 million visitors to the kingdom and raise the sector’s contributions to the GDP by more than 10% at the end of the decade.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: “As a digital-first company, Almosafer develops and incorporates industry-leading digital solutions to redefine superior travel experiences for customers everywhere.

“Riyadh Air is a digitally native airline and by harnessing Almosafer’s strengths as the leading travel platform in KSA, we aim to accelerate our shared vision of elevating Riyadh and Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map, and spotlighting the cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and modern attractions these destinations offer.”

Vincent Coste, COO, Riyadh Air, said: “Riyadh Air is aiming to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to over 100 destinations by 2030, and by partnering with Almosafer, we will be able to provide travellers with a rewarding booking experience including tailored travel and accommodation choices.

“As we focus on shaping the future of flying and showcase the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural attractions to tourists from around the world, our collaboration with the leading travel partner in the Middle East will maximise customer satisfaction through a choice offering of convenient and seamless digital-first travel solutions.”

