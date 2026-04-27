Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced on Sunday the resumption of operations by additional international airlines, as flight activity to and from Doha continues to expand.

In a post on X, the airport said: “Airline partners continue to resume operations to and from Doha, as flight operations expand.”

According to the latest operational update, several airlines have scheduled the resumption of services on staggered dates.

flydubai resumed operations on April 21, followed by Air Arabia on April 22.

On April 23, operations resumed for Oman Air, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines and Royal Jordanian.

Additional carriers including Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Middle East Airlines and Nepal Airlines resumed services on April 26.

On April 27, Badr Airlines and Syrian Air resumed operations, followed by EgyptAir and Himalaya Airlines on April 28.

Gulf Air is scheduled to resume on May 1, Ethiopian Airlines on May 4, and Kam Air on May 16.

Royal Air Maroc is set to resume operations on July 1.

HIA noted that flight operations continue in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners, adding that schedules remain subject to change or cancellation due to circumstances beyond operational control.

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