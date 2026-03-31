Doha: Qatar Airways said that customers holding confirmed bookings with travel dates between February 28 and June 15, 2026, are eligible for a refund or changes of travel dates

Cancelled Bookings

- If you are unable to retrieve your booking:

This indicates that your booking, along with any associated add-ons, is already under refund processing. No further action is required at this time.

- If you are able to retrieve your booking:

You are eligible for a full refund of your booking or date change. Kindly note that add-ons will be refunded separately following the completion of the main booking refund.

- If you still wish to travel: You may choose to change your travel dates up to October 31, 2026, on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to fare availability.

Refund Processing & Tracking

Refunds will be credited to the original form of payment and may take up to 28 working days to process.

Where applicable, you may conveniently track the status of your refund via the “Track a refund” feature available on the Qatar Airways website.

Bookings Made via Travel Agents

"For tickets purchased through a travel agent or third-party website, we kindly request that you contact your point of purchase directly to process your refund," the airlines said.

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