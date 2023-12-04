Qatar Airways will augment its network with increased flight frequencies for the winter holiday season from Doha to destinations such as Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade and Miami.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways is an airline that continually enhances its offerings to business and leisure travellers across the globe. The award-wining airline is proud to announce its expanded flight frequencies to its ever-growing network, and we look forward to seeing our passengers enjoy greater connectivity across the globe via our home hub, Hamad International Airport, starting this winter season.”

Qatar Airways network increases include:

Bangkok – from 35 weekly to 38 weekly effective 15 December 2023;

Amsterdam – from 10 weekly to 14 weekly effective 16 December 2023;

Belgrade – from 7 weekly to 10 weekly effective 23 December 2023;

Barcelona – from 18 weekly to 21 weekly effective 01 January 2024;

Miami – from 7 weekly to 10 weekly effective 13 January 2024.

The expanded array of flight options across a global network of over 170 exciting destinations enable seamless connectivity through the award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha. From the luxurious departure lounge to the oasis-styled Orchard, Hamad International Airport is the epitome of modern elegance. It is one of the few Middle Eastern hubs to connect with all six continents, putting it at the very heart of international air transport.

