As part of a significant expansion of its route network into Africa, Sharjah Airport has officially welcomed the first direct flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines on 2nd June 2025, marking a new chapter in the airport’s growing global connectivity.

This step reflects Sharjah’s rising status on the regional and international aviation map, as more global airlines choose the airport as a strategic operational hub linking the Middle East with the African continent.

The inaugural flight was welcomed in a reception attended by senior officials and representatives from both sides.

Ethiopian Airlines now operates four weekly flights between Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and Sharjah Airport on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with return flights departing Sharjah on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, bound for Addis Ababa.

A Strategic Route Strengthening Trade and Investment Connectivity with Africa

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), emphasised that this strategic partnership with the national carrier of Ethiopia falls in line with the airport’s ongoing efforts to expand its destination network and connect Sharjah with key emerging markets.

He noted that this aligns with the growing demand for regional and international travel, fueled by the airport’s ambitious expansion strategy and development projects aimed at increasing total passenger capacity to 25 million annually by the end of 2027.

He added, “This new route with Ethiopian Airlines represents a qualitative step in reinforcing the airport’s role as a vital air bridge that supports trade and investment flows between the UAE and African nations. We remain committed to delivering the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and service diversity, through the adoption of smart technologies and advanced digital systems. This enhances operational performance and sustainability, while ensuring a seamless, safe, and integrated travel experience—further strengthening Sharjah Airport’s position as a distinguished regional hub.”

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, stated, “We are truly delighted to connect our passengers to an additional getaway in the UAE with our new flights to Sharjah. We have been connecting the UAE and Africa for nearly five decades now and the new service will help boost the investment, tourism, diplomatic and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions.”

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to enhance its offering to attract global airlines by providing a comprehensive service ecosystem tailored to meet the evolving needs and goals of aviation partners. These services align with best global practices in the aviation industry and reflect the latest airport technologies and systems.

Ethiopian Airlines—recognised as one of the leading carriers in Africa—operates flights to 142 international destinations for both passengers and cargo, and is known for its high operational efficiency and compliance with the highest global safety and quality standards.