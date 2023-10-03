Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has welcomed the new Expo 2023 Doha livery to its fleet and commemorate its role as the Official Strategic Partner for the landmark event.

The unveiling represents a celebration of Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport’s (HIA) readiness to host a global gathering focused on environmental awareness, strengthening their positions as strategic partners in the journey towards a sustainable future.

The aircraft, an A330-300 adorned with the Expo 2023 Doha livery, was unveiled by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker, at Hamad International Airport.

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including President of Ashghal, Dr. Engr. Saad Ahmed Al Mohannadi; Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer; Secretary-General of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Engr. Mohamed Ali al-Khouri; in addition to the senior management of Qatar Airways and the Expo team.

Minister of Municipality, H E Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, added: “Expo 2023 Doha is a beacon of Qatar’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental progress. With esteemed partners like Qatar Airways, we are poised to deliver an Expo experience that resonates globally and inspires positive change.”

Akbar Al Baker, said: “We welcome all countries to Expo 2023 Doha, which represents a continuation of our inspiring journey filled with innovation, collaboration, and pioneering solutions. The arrival of the Expo 2023 Doha aircraft at Hamad International Airport symbolises our commitment to fostering a sustainable and innovative future as enshrined in Qatar’s national vision.”

Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, Engr. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, stated: “Qatar Airways has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its various global initiatives. As a testament to this commitment, we are honoured to take part of the unveiling of our Expo 2023 Doha livery. This milestone not only represents a celebration of our joint efforts but also serves as a powerful symbol of our ongoing environmental stewardship in the region.”

As part of its substantial contribution to Expo 2023, Qatar Airways will feature the “Qatar Airways Garden,” an impressive pavilion highlighting engaging activations designed to illustrate the Expo’s theme of “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

