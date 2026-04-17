Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is expanding its international flight network, with services to over 150 destinations from June 16, 2026, connecting more passengers to various destination across the the world this summer.

The updated schedule, valid until September 15, 2026, introduces new routes and increased frequencies to and from Doha, offering passengers greater flexibility as they plan for the summer season.

Travellers can view view the schedule here.

The airlines said that passengers with confirmed bookings on a flight in the new schedule will be notified directly with updated flight information. Qatar Airways recommended checking its website or app regularly and ensuring that contact details are kept up to date.

It further reminded that travellers having confirmed booking with a travel date between February 28 and September 15, 2026, are eligible for:

- Complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to October 31, 2026, when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to availability and fare seasonality.

- If a flight is impacted, the traveller remains eligible for further fee-free changes until October 31, 2026.

- Refund of the unused ticket value.

The airlines warned that refunds may take up to 28 working days to be processed. It further advised passengers to not to proceed to their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

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