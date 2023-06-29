Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is sharing its Eid Al Adha festivities with passengers onboard and at its global premium lounges by creating memorable experiences showcased through special product designs and passenger giveaways.

The airline’s Eid Al Adha celebrations will start from today, and continue until July 1 in both Premium and Economy cabins.

Marking the end of the Haj pilgrimage and the start of Eid Al Adha holiday, Qatar Airways will welcome Premium passengers onboard with celebratory beverages, and invite them to explore a bespoke à la carte menu that feature lentil soup, Middle Eastern spiced prawns and a special local dish prepared by Chef Aisha Al Tamimi. Meals will be presented with a themed festive lantern, napkin band, beverage coaster, and a dessert box filled with traditional Baklava.

Passengers travelling in the Economy cabin can select from holiday favourites including dates and Couscos salad with Labneh and a traditional grilled Kofta with Bukhari rice. Food will be served with a custom made cutlery band, featuring a special message wishing passengers a blessed Eid. When travellers are ready for desserts, they can indulge in a Kunefe cheesecake – an indulgent holiday dessert.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said: “Eid Al Adha signifies an important occasion for our passengers; it is a time for sharing gifts and spreading positivity, as well a time to reunite with one’s friends and family. At Qatar Airways, we take pride in connecting passengers with their loved ones.

“To make their travel journey a memorable experience, we have added small gestures to make our passengers smile at every touchpoint. On behalf of Qatar Airways, I wish you and your families a very blessed Eid.”

At Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways will host Eid celebrations at Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Lounges, where passengers will be offered a variety of welcome drinks including Qamar Al Deen, Tamar-Hindi, and Jallab. In addition, customers will also be able to treat themselves to a selection of Eid flavours that will be offered as part of the lounges’ expansive food menus.

The celebrations will also continue in global Premium Lounges at Bangkok, Beirut, London, Paris, and Singapore.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

