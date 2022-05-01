Qantas Airways Ltd will announce on Monday an order for Airbus SE A350-1000 jets capable of non-stop flights from Sydney to London as part of a wider deal with the European planemaker, industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The West Australian newspaper reported on Sunday, without citing sources, that the order would include 12 A350s, 20 A321XLRs and 20 A220s as well as purchase rights for another 106 planes spread among the different types.

Sydney-based Qantas, which said it will make a significant announcement on Monday morning about the future of its network, declined to comment. Airbus did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by William Mallard)



