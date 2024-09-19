Muscat – Oman Airports and its affiliated companies, TRANSOM Handling and Oman SATS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour have announced 423 new job vacancies. These job opportunities are exclusively for Omani nationals.

These positions span a range of administrative and technical specialisations within Oman’s airports and their affiliated companies. The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to promote Omanisation, focusing on providing meaningful employment to local talent across key sectors. By offering these opportunities, Oman Airports aims to support the national workforce and contribute to the Sultanate’s economic development.

Omanis interested in careers within the aviation industry will be able to apply for a variety of roles, including positions in management, engineering, customer service, and other specialised fields.

