Oman Air has recorded its highest ever seat occupancy, achieving a record 88 per cent total load factor in January 2025, reflecting the percentage of available seats filled with passengers and demonstrating how efficiently the airline has utilised its capacity.

Of the 41 destinations Oman Air flew to last month, several achieved load factors as high as 95 per cent.

The airline has surged ahead of the global average, which was 83.5 per cent for 2024, according to the latest numbers from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

An impressive 77 per cent occupancy was also achieved for its Business Class seats. Simultaneously, the airline is also growing its point-to-point market share to attract more tourists into Oman and contribute to the country’s economic goals

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said “We’re extremely proud of this record load factor, which reflects the strength of our network and shows that the changes we have made to the business are starting to come to fruition. As we look towards the summer season, we can see a strong booking momentum and we continue to focus on sustaining this growth by delivering exceptional service to our guests and providing more options for travel.”

Oman Air began a major transformation in 2023 with a mandate to achieve financial breakeven within three years while feeding positively into the socio-economic objectives of Oman.

The airline recently reported its performance highlights for 2024, the first full year of the transformation, with significant progress made owing to a comprehensive network study, a focus on profitable routes, and a fleet modernisation programme that introduces efficient new aircraft while retiring older, costlier ones.

Oman Air serves over 40 destinations with a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, offering three cabin classes and a diverse range of fare options.

Meanwhile, the airline continues to be uncompromising in its commitment to quality and reliability, maintaining one of the highest On-Time Performance rankings globally throughout 2024 and earning a string of prestigious global awards, solidifying its reputation as a trusted airline.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).