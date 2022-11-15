Oman Air, the national airline of Oman, has officially inaugurated its highly anticipated route to Phuket, celebrating the first flight with a ceremony at its First and Business Class check-in counter at Muscat International Airport.

The airline has introduced four direct flights a week to the popular resort island, which boasts many of Thailand’s most famous and beautiful locations. Guests can enjoy their holiday from the moment they fly with Oman Air’s award-winning on-board amenities, including in-flight entertainment, quality meal service and comfort touches, all designed to make every journey more comfortable, refreshing and seamless.

Aboudy Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer of Oman Air, said: “As part of our network expansion programme, our new flights will address the huge demand for passenger travel between Muscat and Phuket, especially during the peak winter season. With nature, culture and plenty of activities, Phuket is an ideal family destination and, just five hours away from Muscat, it offers a great option for a getaway. Meanwhile, we continue to stay attuned to our guests needs, connect them to destinations they want to go, and elevate their travel experience.”

Oman Air’s Muscat/Phuket flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Tuesday flight from Muscat will depart at 09:40 and arrive in Phuket at 18:50. The Thursday flight from Muscat will depart at 22:50 and arrive in Phuket on Sunday at 08:00. The first flight on Saturday will depart Muscat at 09:40 and arrive in Phuket at 18:50, while the second flight will depart at 22:50 and arrive on Sunday at 08:00.

