Oman Air has announced the appointment of Hamood Al Alawi as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

This strategic appointment marks a significant step in the airline’s transformation journey and underscores its commitment to building a strong pipeline of Omani leaders in the aviation sector.

Al Alawi joins Oman Air from Oman Airports Management Company, where he served as Acting Chief Executive Officer and played a pivotal role in launching the airport’s own transformation programme.

Saeed bin Hamoud Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Oman Air, said “The appointment of Al Alawi is a proud moment for the airline and the country’s aviation sector. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his role at Oman Airports Management Company and we are confident that he will bring the same vision and drive to the national airline. This is a clear outcome of our succession planning strategy and reflects our commitment to cultivating Omani talent and ensuring our leadership reflects the national values, priorities and ambitions.”

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, added, “Al Alawi is a strong leader with sound judgement and a deep understanding of the aviation industry. His appointment strengthens our leadership team at a critical time in our growth journey. I look forward to working closely with him as we proceed on our transformation agenda and deliver long-term sustainable value for the country.”

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Leeds, UK, Al Alawi brings over two decades of diverse leadership experience across the government and private sectors, with a strong track record in asset management, corporate transformation and commercial performance.

He has held senior roles with Shell International in the Netherlands, led flagship-cost efficiency initiatives for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), and served as a member of the Executive leadership team at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, where he headed a unit responsible for an OMR 1 billion strategic project.

In 2024, Al Alawi was appointed to lead the transformation of Oman Airports Management Company, where, during a brief but impactful tenure, the company delivered record financial performance, including the highest EBITDA since its establishment, as well as a comprehensive restructuring programme to enhance efficiency and capacity.

As Deputy CEO of Oman Air, he will play a key role in driving the day-to-day activities of the transformation, working directly with the CEO and senior leadership to facilitate change and enable the delivery of performance targets which ensure the airline’s long-term commercial viability, financial sustainability, and operational excellence. -TradeArabia News Service

