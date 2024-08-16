THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), under the leadership of the present Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has continued to show zero tolerance towards any activity capable of tarnishing the image of the country through the country’s airports, particularly the international airports.

Criminal activity at the airports reared its head following the video that has now gone viral showing an officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service engaged in an attempt to extort an passenger at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The action of the immigration official, which has gone to confirm the shenanigans of the uniformed personnel posted to aid seamless flight operations and other related activities at the airports but who choose to get involved in corrupt activities.

In a swift reaction the FAAN Managing Director described as the video circulating of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) official begging a passenger for money at the airport as unacceptable.

The FAAN MD said the behavior of the official does not reflect the passenger experience her management is striving to provide at the airport terminals.

According to Kuku: “The officer in question has been immediately withdrawn from duty at the terminal and is currently facing disciplinary action with the NIS.

We are committed to maintaining the integrity and professionalism of all personnel working at our airports.

“I would like to ask all passengers to report any similar incidents or seek immediate support through the phone numbers and QR codes provided below.

“Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we will take every necessary step to ensure a pleasant travel experience for everyone.”

