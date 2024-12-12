The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has announced major changes to its immigration visa application procedure, which will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

As part of the revised procedure, applicants scheduled for interviews will now be required to visit the US Consulate General in Lagos twice during the application process.

This update was confirmed in an official announcement on the embassy’s X (formerly Twitter) page, which stated:

“For applicants with interviews scheduled after January 1, 2025, are required to visit the consulate-general in Lagos at least twice during the immigrant visa process.

“This new process is designed to help you prepare for your visa interview and to prevent significant delays in processing your immigrant visa.”

Details shared on the embassy’s website outline that the first visit will involve an “In-Person Document Review” with a consular staff member.

The embassy emphasized that this step aims to ensure applicants are fully prepared for their interviews by identifying and addressing any missing documentation beforehand.

The second visit, dedicated to the visa interview itself, will be conducted by a Consular officer. This appointment will be scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC).

The embassy warned that failing to complete the initial document review could result in the need to reschedule the visa interview, potentially prolonging the process.

The changes, according to the embassy, are intended to streamline the application procedure and minimize delays linked to incomplete submissions.

