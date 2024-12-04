South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Nigerian tourists can now apply for a visa to South Africa without submitting their passports.

This new development was revealed during the opening of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, which was attended by President Bola Tinubu.

Ramaphosa stated that South Africa has simplified its visa processes to ease travel for Nigerian businesspeople and tourists, including offering five-year multiple-entry visas for qualifying Nigerian businesspeople.

He emphasized South Africa’s commitment to fostering a better business environment by removing constraints on investments and addressing challenges faced by companies in both countries.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged the growing presence of South African companies in Nigeria, and he expressed optimism for further economic cooperation between the two nations.

As part of this partnership, Ramaphosa highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa, aiming to make the country more attractive to foreign investors, particularly Nigerian businesses.

He also noted that Africa’s development and issues affecting Global South countries will be a focus during South Africa’s hosting of the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, where they will advocate for the AU’s Agenda 2063 and an inclusive global agenda.

