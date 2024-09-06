The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that Nigeria has officially enrolled in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

The announcement came on Wednesday in Montreal, Canada, where Tunji-Ojo, alongside the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, took part in the Import Ceremony of the Country Signing Certificate Authority (CSCA) led by ICAO officials.

This move is to boost Nigeria’s global passport ranking and improve internal security,

Addressing the media after the event, Tunji-Ojo explained that the enrollment is part of the government’s efforts to modernize border control systems and reduce waiting times at airports. He emphasized that the new system would make international travel more efficient for Nigerians and visitors alike.

“Our government is particular about increasing efficiency and enhancing the overall travel experience for Nigerians and international visitors alike,” Tunji-Ojo said. “With our effort on Border Governance and Management, Nigerians can be assured that the era of endless wait and manual verification at airports across the globe is over.

The President is constantly seeking means to enable growth and develop the country. The PKI/PKD is another measure to increase our global ranking and ease of doing business.”

The Minister highlighted that this initiative, alongside other reviewed policies, is expected to positively impact Nigeria’s economy, tourism sector, and national security.

“While we strongly believe this will impact the tourism ecosystem, it will also play a critical role in facilitating inter-agency collaboration, especially between the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the leading implementation agency, the Nigeria Immigration Service,” he added.

Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of ICAO, elaborated on the importance of the PKD system. He explained that the directory enables the sharing of authentic travel documents among member states, ensuring the authenticity and security of e-passports and other travel documents at borders.

“National and international collaboration is vital,” Salazar noted. “The PKD requires multiple authorities to participate in the verification and authentication of passport and travel document data, ensuring secure and seamless travel.”

Comptroller General Kemi Nanna Nandap assured Nigerians that the NIS is fully prepared for the implementation of the new system, stating that the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

“The PKD/PKI will be a game changer for us, and we can’t wait to see it transform the face of things,” she said. “In partnership with IATA, we are currently training our staff so that they understand the full modules of the new technology of API/PNR.”

The implementation of PKI and PKD, which are managed by ICAO, will enhance security by ensuring strict compliance with international standards and easing the verification process of travel documents.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).