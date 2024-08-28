The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have announced a transition to a new visa services provider.

This update was confirmed via the Embassy’s official website.

For those with non-immigrant visa interviews scheduled on or before August 16, 2024, no immediate action is required.

Applicants can still access their accounts and manage their appointments through the current platform at ustraveldocs.com.

However, for interviews scheduled on or after August 26, 2024, applicants must use the newly activated visa services website.

This new site will manage fee payments, appointment scheduling, and customer service inquiries.

The official new website provides enhanced services including visa application fee payments, appointment scheduling, and additional information resources for both U.S. visa applicants and American citizens.

An online chat application is also available for quick responses to inquiries.

