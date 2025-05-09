The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa has teamed up with Uvu Accelerate, the entrepreneurial arm of Uvu Africa, to drive ecosystem development for Africa’s first dedicated creative-tech hub. The Timbuktoo Creative Hub will be launched in Cape Town.

Currently under development at the Homecoming Centre (formerly the Athol Fugard Theatre) in District Six, the hub will serve as a dynamic space for Africa’s creative entrepreneurs.

Designed to be a catalyst for growth across the creative sector, including film, music, fashion, gaming, animation, design, and digital arts industries, the hub will provide essential infrastructure, business support, and technology to help creatives transform their talent into sustainable enterprises.

UVU Accelerate will work with key partners as the hub manager to develop an enabling ecosystem that fosters collaboration, investment, and innovation in the creative-tech sector.

“Creative industries are a major driver of economic growth, yet African creatives often lack access to the resources, networks, and funding needed to scale their businesses,” said Lara Rosmarin, head of entrepreneur development at Uvu Accelerate.

“The Timbuktoo Creative Hub will provide a game-changing platform for creative entrepreneurs to connect, co-create, and commercialise their work, accelerating the growth of Africa’s creative economy.”

Speaking on the broader vision for the project, Ian Merrington, CEO of Uvu Africa, emphasised the importance of cluster development in driving economic opportunity:

“Globally, creative industries thrive when supported by strong ecosystems. Through the Timbuktoo Creative Hub, we are building a dedicated cluster that will boost investment, unlock opportunities, and position Africa as a global leader in creative technology.

“We aim to create an environment where creative entrepreneurs can scale their businesses, contribute to job creation, and drive economic transformation.”

Opening soon

The Timbuktoo Creative Hub will soon open, offering an advanced environment for creatives to work, collaborate, and access mentorship, funding, and digital tools. The initiative is part of a broader effort by UNDP and its partners to empower Africa’s entrepreneurs and recognise their vast potential to drive economic growth across the continent.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).