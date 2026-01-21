Africa Tech Summit Nairobi has announced the 12 high-potential startups selected to showcase at its flagship Investment Showcase on 11–12 February 2026 at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi. Spanning fintech, Web3, EdTech, climatetech, healthtech, agritech, and AI, the selected ventures represent the next generation of African startups positioned to attract global investors, partners, and customers.

The Investment Showcase is a cornerstone of Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, offering founders direct exposure to investors and industry leaders, alongside expert-led Q&A sessions designed to provide constructive feedback and accelerate growth.

2026 Investor-Ready Ventures

Bekia (Egypt) – Tackles inefficient waste collection and low recycling rates across Africa through a digital platform that streamlines disposal and helps businesses reduce environmental impact.

Bosso Africa Inc (Zambia) – Uses AI to modernise Africa’s fragmented construction supply chain with instant sourcing, price comparisons, and reliable logistics.

Chefaa (Egypt) – Improves patient adherence by solving unsustainable access to recurring prescriptions in fragmented pharmacy markets.

Hizo (Pan-Africa) – Simplifies intra-African payments, enabling users to spend, send, and receive money across borders using local currency and card payments.

Innobid (Kenya) – Leverages AI to democratise access to procurement opportunities for marginalised entrepreneurs.

Niteon (Nigeria) – Connects African manufacturers and farmers to global markets, improving visibility, pricing, and access to opportunity.

Pretium (Kenya) – Bridges traditional payment rails with the blockchain ecosystem to enable more efficient digital transactions.

Timart (Nigeria) – Helps SMEs combat inventory losses, staff fraud, and cash-flow leaks caused by manual and offline systems.

TIBU Health (Kenya) – Delivers clinic-grade primary and chronic care through AI-powered tools embedded in high-traffic pharmacies, improving access for underserved communities.

Vepay (Nigeria) – Enables fast, secure cross-border payments for individuals and businesses operating globally.

Winich Farms (Nigeria) – Connects smallholder farmers directly to markets and financial services, strengthening agricultural value chains.

Zerobionic (Kenya) – A disability-led startup transforming plastic waste into AI-powered humanoid robots that translate speech into real-time sign language with 92% accuracy, empowering deaf learners in STEM education.

Driving Investment and Scalable Impact

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Mugenwa, Business Development Manager at Africa Tech Summit, said:

“Driving investment is the core goal of the Africa Tech Summit. This year’s selected cohort features ventures that are solving Africa’s challenges with sustainable, scalable impact models. These companies have demonstrated incredible traction and we look forward to hosting them and the wider ecosystem in Nairobi next month.”

About Africa Tech Summit Nairobi 2026

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, powered by Fincra, will bring together 1,000+ companies across fintech, blockchain, payments, SaaS, climate, and digital infrastructure. Participants include global and regional leaders such as Cardano, Andela, Binance, Moniepoint, VALR, MetaMap, London Stock Exchange, International Trade Centre, Fireblocks, Novastar Ventures, and many more.

Early-stage startups under three years old can apply for the Early Bird Pro Startup Pass, which offers full summit access, invitations to exclusive networking events, inclusion in the official Deal Book shared with investors, and priority deal-making opportunities throughout the event.

