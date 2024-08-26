The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has described the recent increase in Nigerian passport fees as ‘unavoidable,’ citing several factors behind the decision.

In a statement released on the official X account of the NIS on Saturday, the Service explained that the increase became necessary due to multiple considerations.

According to the Service, the fee increment is essential for the establishment of additional passport front offices and biometric centres, which are expected to improve access, ease congestion in existing facilities, and enhance turnaround times for passport production across the country.

Also, the statement added that the increased fees aim to support the domestication of Nigeria’s passport booklets, aligning with the government’s #RenewedHope agenda, which seeks to boost local content.

The Service, however, listed the reasons for the increase as follows:

Improvement in Passport standard and quality, ensuring that the Nigerian Passport continues to maintain the ICAO Standard.To address cost of materials and production in view of current realities.With the new fees, the NIS will create more Passport front offices and biometrics centres, thereby increasing access to our facilities, decongesting the already existing centres and improving Passport production turnaround time.The recent increase in Passport fees would also help the Service actualise its drive for complete domestication of Nigeria Passport booklets.

