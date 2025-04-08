The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has voiced strong concerns following the announcement by US President Donald Trump on 2 April that a 30% tariff will be imposed on South African fresh produce, effective 9 April.

This move is part of a broader tariff strategy, which includes a 10% tariff on imports from all countries worldwide, starting 5 April, and additional tariffs targeting approximately 60 countries.

South Africa’s Presidency has responded, highlighting the need for urgent trade negotiations with the US to reach a new bilateral trade agreement that would be mutually beneficial.

A commitment to fair trade

IFPA’s chief global policy officer, Alexis Taylor, comments: “IFPA firmly supports fair and thriving international trade. Fair trade expands markets, drives prosperity, and ensures access to fresh, nutritious foods worldwide.

"The global trade of fresh produce is essential to the health and well-being of people in every nation, and we are concerned about the broad application of tariffs on global trading partners and the resulting disruptions to supply chains, market stability, and food prices worldwide.

"Additionally, the risk of retaliatory tariffs from other countries further exacerbates these issues, creating a cycle of trade barriers that harm consumers and producers alike. While targeted use of tariffs can be a tool for addressing inequities between trading partners, the broad application of this blunt tool often disrupts markets, raises consumer costs, and places unnecessary strain on growers and producers across the supply chain.”

Taylor adds: "Fresh produce trade is uniquely complex, shaped by seasonal and regional factors that require a well-functioning market for year-round availability. Once businesses lose market share, reclaiming it is difficult—if not impossible—dealing a lasting blow to an industry vital to food security and economic stability.”

Challenges for SA producers

Jane Strijdom, IFPA Southern Africa country manager, remarks: "The imposition of these tariffs will be a major setback for the fresh produce industry. South African producers are already navigating numerous economic and logistical challenges.

"Adding a 30% tariff on top of these existing pressures will hamper their ability to compete fairly in the global market. We support the South African and United States governments to negotiate urgently on a workable solution for fresh produce’s global supply chains."

IFPA has encouraged businesses to stay informed about the evolving situation and access resources on their website regarding the impact of tariffs.

