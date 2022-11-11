A New York-bound Emirates flight carrying nearly 250 people was Thursday forced to return to Athens shortly after takeoff following a US security alert.

Officials said the information related to "a suspicious person travelling on board".

A police spokesman said the plane was accompanied back to the Greek capital's Eleftherios Venizelos international airport by two F-16 Greek air force fighter jets.

Flight EK-210 was turned back 45 minutes after takeoff and landed at around 10:00 pm (2000 GMT), the spokesman said, adding that searches were ongoing on the plane.

The flight was carrying 228 passengers and 18 crew members.

Greek media reported that US authorities warned Greek police of the presence of a "suspicious person" on board the plane.

Earlier on Thursday, another Emirates flight to Dubai was not allowed to take off from the Athens airport and all passengers were also checked over security concerns but nothing suspicious was found, police sources added.

That flight took off after a five-hour delay.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed both incidents.

"Emirates can confirm flight EK210 from Athens to Dubai on 10 November returned to stand before takeoff," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to AFP.

"Flight EK209 from Athens to Newark on 10 November also made an unscheduled return to Athens, due to security checks requested by the authorities," they added, saying passengers had been rebooked to travel on Friday and been provided with overnight accommodation.

© Agence France-Presse