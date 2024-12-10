Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of Kuwait, has taken delivery of its first A330-900 aircraft, becoming the first airline in the Middle East to operate the aircraft.

The milestone delivery marks a key step in Kuwait Airways’ transformation strategy, which includes enhancing its fleet to drive future growth. Kuwait Airways already operates a fleet of four A330-800s.

Kuwait Airways’ A330-900 will feature three modern and highly comfortable cabin classes with 278 seats: 32 business class, 21 premium economy and 225 economy class seats.

Award-winning Airspace cabin

Kuwait Airways’ passengers will enjoy the award-winning Airspace cabin, designed for a quieter, more spacious and comfortable environment. Passengers will also benefit from the latest generation in-flight entertainment. The A330neo delivers unbeatable versatility and operating economics to serve various markets whilst featuring state-of-the-art cabin developments and technologies inherited from the A350.

Kuwait Airways currently operates a fleet of 9 Airbus A320neo and 4 A330-800 aircraft. With operational commonality across the A320 and A330 Families, the introduction of the A330-900 will be seamless, enabling the airline to use the same pool of pilots and engineers, thereby achieving the highest levels of technical and operational efficiency. Expanding with the A330neo, aligns with the airline's sustainability goals by significantly reducing fuel burn and carbon emissions.

The A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,330 km non-stop. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.

At the end of November, the A330 Family had won 1,805 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide, with 1,469 aircraft in service on long, medium and short haul routes around the world.

