As aviation leaders gathered in the UAE for the Dubai Airshow to explore the future of sustainable flight, Krohne, a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries, is drawing attention to the infrastructure transformations happening beneath the runway.

With global airlines facing rising fuel costs and accelerating decarbonisation pressures, the company has announced new milestones in its aviation fuel management portfolio — including expanded deployments of leak detection systems, hydrant tightness monitoring, and SAF blending technologies across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas.

Fuel remains one of the largest cost components in global aviation, accounting for 23.7% of airline operating expenses according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Ensuring the safe, efficient, and verifiable movement of aviation fuel is therefore essential to both operational resilience and climate performance.

Recent updates to the Energy Institute’s EI 1540 standard, including the requirement to detect hydrant leaks as small as 0.02 L/m³/h, are reshaping how airports approach fuel system compliance. Krohne’s solutions — particularly the PipePatrol Leak Detection and PipePatrol Tightness Monitoring systems — are now being adopted by major international airports to meet these expectations without costly infrastructure replacements.

A senior airport in Europe recently implemented Krohne’s PipePatrol Tightness Monitoring solution to comply with the 6th edition of EI 1540.

By operating reliably at a single pressure level and integrating with existing hydraulic valves and instrumentation, the installation allowed the airport to avoid multi-million-euro upgrades while achieving full regulatory compliance. The system’s typical test duration of 20–30 minutes minimises downtime and enhances operational continuity.

Across major aviation hubs in the Middle East, long-distance feeder pipelines — transporting Jet A-1 and SAF — are already secured by Krohne’s E-RTTM-based leak detection, providing early warning capability while reducing false alarms.

Additional installations in Europe and the Americas include hydrant networks, offshore-adjacent pipelines, and multi-segment fuel transport lines, reflecting a global shift toward more intelligent, standard-compliant pipeline monitoring.

Krohne has also strengthened its position in the SAF value chain with the successful deployment of a fiscal blending and metering unit in Belgium, enabling precise and verifiable blending of SAF with kerosene.

This installation ensures that every sustainable litre delivered into the aviation network meets custody-transfer requirements, providing a scalable model for airports preparing to increase SAF adoption.

"Aviation is entering a new era where efficiency, digitalisation and sustainability must operate in complete alignment," said Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, Krohne Middle East.

"Our technologies allow airports and fuel operators to measure, monitor and manage every drop — because verified data is now the foundation of both operational excellence and environmental credibility," he stated.

Frank Janssens, Managing Director, Krohne Solutions, said the industry is under pressure to decarbonise quickly, but the backbone of that transition is the invisible infrastructure under the airfield.

"From hydrant tightness monitoring to advanced leak detection and SAF blending, we are enabling airports to upgrade safely, efficiently and without unnecessary capital expenditure," he stated.

Krohne’s aviation solutions comply with globally recognised standards including API 1130, API 1175, AB 864, German TRFL, CSA Z662 and the latest EI 1540 revision.

With more than 35 years of specialised experience in pipeline leak detection for aviation applications, the company continues to support airports and fuel operators through full lifecycle services - from engineering and system integration to commissioning and long-term optimisation.

As industry attention intensifies around sustainable flight technologies showcased at the Dubai Airshow, Krohne emphasises that the success of these innovations depends on robust, future-ready fuel systems. The company’s expanding global presence reflects the aviation sector’s rising demand for precise measurement, verified SAF integration, and digitally enabled operational assurance.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).