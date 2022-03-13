Bahrain will continue to manage air traffic in the airspace over international waters in the north of the Arabian Gulf, extending from the borders of the UAE flight information region (FIR) to the borders of Kuwait FIR.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Kamal Ahmed yesterday announced the decision taken by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council.

The minister welcomed the move that follows the outcomes of the ICAO Council’s 225th session.

The kingdom has successfully managed the ICAO mandate since 1959, providing safe and efficient air traffic control services that have garnered the approval of ICAO and the airlines that use the airspace.

