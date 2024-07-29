Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received a total of 4.15 million passengers until June, down 4.6% when compared to the same period last year mainly due to the ongoing Gaza war.

Jordan-based Airport International Group has announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received a total of 4.15 million passengers until June, down 4.6% drop over the same period last year.

QAIA also reported 35,562 aircraft movements (ACM) and 38,424 tons of cargo, down 4.5% and up 23.5%, respectively, against the same period the previous year, said the Airport International Group.

In June, QAIA had welcomed 860,446 passengers, reflecting a 1.4% rise compared to 2023 figures. During the same month, QAIA recorded 7,244 ACM and handled 5,755 tonnes of cargo, showing a 0.9% increase and a 5.6% decrease, respectively, against the previous year.

The first half of the year also saw the introduction of new direct routes to the QAIA destination network - notably to London Stansted and Manchester in the United Kingdom, as well as to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, via Royal Jordanian.

Additionally, a new direct route to Moscow was established through Jordan Aviation. These developments underscore Airport International Group’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing more diverse travel options for passengers.

On the decline in pssenger numbers, Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Deviller said the ongoing Gaza war had hit them badly as it still continues to disrupt airline operations and tourism flow to and from the kingdom.

"Despite these hurdles, our dedication to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction remains unwavering. We will continue our efforts to expand QAIA’s airline and destination networks by introducing leading carriers and new direct routes to major global hubs, boosting inbound tourism to Jordan and catering to the needs of both leisure and business travelers," stated Deviller.

"Our goal is to ensure a welcoming travel experience that feels like home for all passengers journeying through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

