Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), Jordan has welcomed 834,894 passengers (PAX) in September 2025 - a notable 15.7% surge compared to the same month last year.

Aircraft movements (ACM) also rose, reaching 6,965, up 16.9% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, cargo traffic stood at 6,282 tons, reflecting a 10% climb against August 2024.

From January to September 2025, QAIA handled a total of 7,302,682 passengers, representing a 7.5% increase over the corresponding period in 2024.

During the same nine months, ACM reached 59,268, up 4.7%, while cargo volumes totalled 51,547 tons, showing a 10.8% decrease as opposed to the same period last year.

“September 2025 marked a steady return to regular traffic levels at QAIA, signaling a solid rebound after the summer season. This recovery was supported by the return of Jordanian expatriates, consistent travel demand and enhanced airline connectivity. These results underscore QAIA’s resilience and operational stability despite regional challenges, and emphasise the dedication of our teams and partners. Looking ahead, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum, elevating the passenger experience and reinforcing QAIA’s role as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. -TradeArabia News Service

