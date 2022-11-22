Jazeera Airways has announced its second service to Kazakhstan, flying to the city of Turkistan in the south of the country twice weekly and offering tourists direct flights between the Middle East and the country for the first time.

Flights from Kuwait depart on Mondays and Saturday, while return flights from Turkistan are in the morning of the next days. The route starts on December 3, 2022 and serves the high demand for religious and cultural tourism. Flights land at the Hazrat Sultan International Airport (HAS).

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our expansion and serving a significant demand from CIS countries for travel to the Middle East, specifically for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, thanks to our frequent connecting flights to Madinah, Jeddah and Taif. Turkistan also attracts religious tourism and these flights will provide customers with convenient connections through our network.”

Turkistan is a city and the administrative centre of the Turkistan Region of Kazakhstan, near the Syr Darya river. The Hazrat Sultan International Airport (HSA) is a new airport that was inaugurated in 2020 with a capacity of three million passengers annually.

