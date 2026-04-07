Kuwait-based budget carrier Jazeera Airways today (April 6) reaffirmed its operational resilience and strong financial position as it continues to navigate recent regional developments impacting the aviation sector.

The airline said the board amended its recommendation to the annual general assembly scheduled for April 9, 2026, postponing the dividend decision until after the release of first-quarter results.

The move is intended to provide greater clarity on evolving conditions, including the timeline for operational normalisation in Kuwait and the recovery trajectory of demand and capacity, the leading low-cost airline said.

Jazeera Airways reaffirmed that it continues to maintain strong liquidity and solid operational performance.

The company said the deferment was not driven by liquidity constraints or financial performance, but reflects a prudent approach to capital allocation, supported by a strong balance sheet and sufficient distributable reserves.

During this period, Jazeera Airways continues to maintain a strong financial position, with healthy liquidity levels and robust operational performance.

Jazeera Airways reiterates that this decision is not driven by liquidity constraints or financial performance, rather, it reflects a disciplined and prudent approach to capital allocation. The company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and sufficient distributable reserves, it stated.

Chairman Marwan Boodai said: "As the aviation industry continues to navigate a period of global uncertainty, Jazeera Airways remains firmly committed to keeping Kuwait connected to the world. Throughout this challenging period, Jazeera has demonstrated strong operational resilience and financial discipline. Our ability to sustain operations while preserving liquidity underscores the strength and agility of our business model."

"The Board’s recommendation to defer the dividend is a prudent and precautionary measure, ensuring we retain flexibility as the situation continues to evolve," he stated.

"This decision is not a reflection of our financial health, which remains robust. Rather, it positions Jazeera Airways to continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders while maintaining our critical role in enabling travel and connectivity during this time," he added.

Following the temporary suspension of services at Kuwait International Airport since February 28, the airline has successfully maintained business continuity through five regional hubs in Qaisumah, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina and Cairo. This includes deploying aircraft capacity through charters and wet leases in Jeddah, Medina, and Cairo, while maintaining connectivity to Kuwait through Qaisumah and Dammam during this critical period. This reflects the company’s agility and operational execution under disruption, said the statement.

Across its current network of 36 cities in 10 countries via Qaisumah and Dammam, Jazeera continues to serve Kuwaiti citizens, residents, and the broader international community, while also supporting the movement of essential goods through its cargo operations, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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