Global airlines on Tuesday played down concerns that rising inflation could halt a rebound in air travel, saying some carriers could cut ticket prices if needed to stimulate demand.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, also told a group of journalists that recent travel chaos in Europe was caused mainly by delays in getting staff security clearances, which he expected to ease.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi, Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)