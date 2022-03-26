Qatar - The next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of International Air Transport Association (IATA) and World Air Transport Summit will now take place in Doha, Qatar in June, hosted by Qatar Airways, it has been revealed.

This is will be the second time that the global gathering of aviation’s top leaders will be held in Qatar, the first being in 2014. The events will be held from June 19 to 21, 2022.

Originally, the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit were planned for the same dates in Shanghai, China, hosted by China Eastern Airlines. The decision to change the venue reflects continuing Covid-19 related restrictions on travel to China.

“It is deeply disappointing that we are not able to meet in Shanghai as planned. In the meantime, we are pleased to be returning to the dynamic aviation hub of Doha and the warm hospitality for which Qatar Airways, our host airline, has become famous," said said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

"This year’s AGM will be an important opportunity for aviation’s leaders to reflect on the shifting political, economic, and technological realities facing air travel as the industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic gathers pace,” he added.

