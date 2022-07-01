Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air will move back its operations to Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport starting from July 1.

All Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and London – a total of 2 scheduled daily flights – will arrive and depart from Terminal 4.

Gulf Air said owing to this migration, some facilities in Terminal 4 will not open due to regulatory challenges at London Heathrow Airport, and therefore the Gulf Air Falcon Gold Lounge in Terminal 4 will not be available for now until further notice.

On this development, Gulf Air Acting CEO Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: "We are delighted to commence operations to and from London Heathrow Airport to our original home at Terminal 4 – further facilitating and enhancing passenger movement and comforts on the ground."

"All passengers travelling with Gulf Air can now enjoy a modern, efficient and passenger-friendly facility in Terminal 4. With the broad scope of facilities on offer we anticipate our passengers will be delighted with all that the terminal has to offer," he stated.

As a major regional carrier, Gulf Air has had a strong presence in the United Kingdom since its first flight to London in 1970. It currently operates a double daily service to London Heathrow Airport offering passengers a choice of morning and evening flights.

