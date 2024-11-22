Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced its return to AlUla in Saudi Arabia as a seasonal destination from November 26 to February 25, 2025.

Building on the success of Gulf Air's inaugural seasonal flights to AlUla International Airport in February this year, the airline will operate two weekly flights using an A320 aircraft.

This move marks an important expansion of Gulf Air's network and offers more convenience and travelling options for Gulf Air passengers, said the Bahrain flag-carrier in a statement.

The flight schedule to AlUla International Airport (ULH) includes two weekly flights from Bahrain International Airport every Tuesdays and Saturdays.

On Tuesdays, Flight GF 191 will depart from Bahrain at 10:40am and arrive in AlUla International Airport at 1pm and on Saturdays, GF 192 will take off from Bahrain at 3:10pm and land in AlUla International Airport at 5.30pm.

Gulf Air said this step further enhances its connectivity across its network, establishing stronger links between AlUla and key global destinations, including feeder routes from Bahrain, the GCC, and Europe.

