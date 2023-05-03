Passengers booked to fly with ultra-low-cost airline Go First between India and the UAE have been impacted as the carrier cancelled flights on May 3, 4 and 5.

The airline flies from multiple cities in India to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Travel agents in the UAE told Khaleej Times that many passengers who were to fly to the UAE with the carrier are being rebooked on alternative flights.

In a message posted on its website, the airline confirmed that flights scheduled for May 3-5 were cancelled “due to operational reasons”.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly,” the carrier said.

GoFirst “acknowledged” that the flight cancellations “might have disrupted travel plans”, saying it was committed to assisting the affected passengers.

At the time of writing this report, tickets are available for booking on the Go First website from May 6 onwards.

Referring to the Indian airline as “cash-strapped”, a Reuters report said the carrier has filed for bankruptcy proceedings.

“The filing with the National Company Law Tribunal comes after Pratt & Whitney, the exclusive engine supplier for the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet, refused to comply with an order to release engines to the airline that would have allowed it return to full operations,” the report said, citing the company.

Go First’s social media feeds were flooded with angry messages from passengers. Many complained that their tickets were cancelled “at the last minute”. Others cited emergencies they had to tend to. To all queries, the airline said the flights were cancelled “due to unforeseen technical difficulties which are beyond our control”.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

