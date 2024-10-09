FUJAIRAH - Fujairah Air Navigation Services has launched a new online platform to simplify and speed up the registration and permit issuance process for drones. This digital solution offers a seamless interface, allowing users to submit applications and receive approvals in real-time.

The service, aimed at businesses and organisations, is designed to streamline drone-related procedures in Fujairah's airspace. Users can now submit and track flight permit requests entirely online, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

Karam Jalal Al Boushi, CEO of Fujairah Air Navigation Services, highlighted that the platform reflects the organisation's commitment to delivering innovative services that align with the rapid advancements in aviation technology.

He noted that this platform is just the first in a series of initiatives set to enhance efficiency and streamline operations. Al Boushi encouraged public and private entities and individuals to take full advantage of the service to improve airspace safety and expedite processes.