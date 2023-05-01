Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has unveiled its latest premium business class seat, offering passengers added comfort, privacy and an exceptional onboard experience at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The Business Suite, designed exclusively for single-aisle aircraft, is the latest evolution in flydubai’s Business Class offering which will see 10 suites introduced to a number of the carrier’s newest aircraft before the end of 2023. The new seat will offer all passengers in Business Class direct aisle access, which rivals the Business Class experience on board many wide-body aircraft.

Flydubai is the launch customer for this brand-new seat. Close collaboration with Safran Seats, one of the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft seats, and JPA Design, a multinational design company operating in the transportation, interiors, and product design arenas, has resulted in a uniquely flydubai and best-in-class Business Class seating product.

Commenting on the new launch, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “flydubai is committed to exceeding expectations. Our business and product offerings have evolved from the initial no-frills model over the past 14 years to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers and the markets we operate to.

“We have come a long way since the introduction of our first Business Class offering in 2013, which has served us well. Today, we are proud to unveil a new premium product which rivals the Business Class experience offered by many airlines on wide-body aircraft. We will continue to invest in innovation to enhance the customer experience across our growing fleet.”

Victoria Foy, CEO of Safran Seats, said: “We are very excited to have flydubai as our launch customer for flydubai’s “The Business Suite” VUE seat, it has been an exciting journey working together to bring this product to the market for the first time on a Boeing aircraft. flydubai will operate with an outstanding Business Class seat designed for the best onboard experience on single-aisle longer haul flights.”

Daniel Kerrison, Vice President of Inflight Product at flydubai, said: “The new business suite will take comfort on board to the next level. The increased height of the back-shell, a sliding suite door and direct aisle access for every passenger create a level of privacy never before seen on Boeing 737s. We have been working with Safran Seats and JPA Design over the past three years to develop an experience that meets the growing demand for premium air travel services across our network, offering passengers wide-body comfort on our narrow-body fleet.”

James Park, Chairman & Founder of JPA Design, said: “We have been trusted partners of flydubai for many years and have had the privilege of designing their aircraft cabins since they introduced their first lie-flat seat to market in 2017. This latest collaboration demonstrates flydubai’s clear commitment to offering the very highest level of product to their customers.”

