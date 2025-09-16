UAE – Dubai-based carrier flydubai has entered into a strategic interline agreement with TAROM, Romania’s flagship carrier, to increase its global reach.

The UAE carrier will provide its passengers with seamless access to 15 destinations across TAROM’s network through Bucharest International Airport, according to a press release.

Therefore, flydubai customers will have more options for travel between the UAE, Romania and beyond to destinations on TAROM’s domestic and international network including Athens, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cluj-Napoca, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris.

Divisional Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Business Effectiveness at flydubai, Ramesh Anantharaman, said: “We are excited to add TAROM to our growing list of interline partners. This newest agreement will enable flydubai customers to benefit from greater access between Dubai and TAROM’s regional network across Eastern and Central Europe, enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchange.”

Anantharaman added: “Through this agreement, customers can enjoy simplified travel itineraries, a single ticket booking and through check-in of baggage to their final destination.”

flydubai has been operating flights to Bucharest since 2012 and has seen a positive increase in demand for travel to the market over the years.

The UAE airline company continues to support Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub while creating more opportunities for trade, travel and tourism between the UAE and Romania, as well as the wider region.

General Manager of TAROM, Costin Iordache, said: “As Romania’s national carrier, TAROM is delighted to join hands with flydubai. It is a natural step in our strategy to facilitate connectivity between the cities we operate in and the most interesting travel destinations.”

flydubai operates double daily flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport, while it is set to add Iași as its second destination in Romania from 19 September 2025.

To date, flydubai has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations across 57 countries and opened more than 100 underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai.

In June 2025, the UAE airline firm resumed its direct flights to Damascus in Syria after 12 years of halted operations.

