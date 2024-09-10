flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and SriLankan Airlines have announced an interline agreement commencing from September 9, 2024, introducing more travel opportunities between the UAE, Sri Lanka and beyond on select routes on the carriers’ networks.

The interline agreement will offer flydubai passengers access to 16 destinations on SriLankan’s robust network spanning Southern and East Asia, the Middle East and Australia – including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

In addition, the interline will enable passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines to seamlessly connect via Dubai’s aviation hub to more than 30 destinations that flydubai operates to in Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe as well as the Middle East.

This includes unique holiday destinations such as Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent and Zanzibar.

Commenting on the interline agreement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We’re excited about our new interline agreement with SriLankan Airlines that will further strengthen trade and tourism relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

“Since the start of operations to Sri Lanka in 2010, we have seen consistent demand for travel between our two countries over the years.

“Dubai remains an important thriving aviation hub and through these interline agreements, this will open up new horizons for our passengers, giving them more options to explore the world with ease.”

SriLankan Airlines and flydubai are committed to delivering convenient and reliable travel options for their valued customers. Passengers can expect the signature hospitality and onboard services that both airlines are renowned for when travelling with SriLankan and flydubai.

“We are excited to partner with flydubai to provide our passengers seamless connections and greater convenience,” said Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines.

“This partnership reinforces our strategy to broaden our network and global reach, presenting customers with more travel choices and flexibility. We look forward to collaborating with flydubai and welcoming their passengers aboard our flights to experience an authentic SriLankan journey.”

Passengers travelling with flydubai can look forward to a more personalised experience in Business Class featuring internationally-inspired menus, hours of immersive entertainment and comfortable seats while passengers in Economy Class can enjoy optimised space and comfort.

Today flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent as well as Southeast Asia.

The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new agreement will offer passengers the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules for travellers.

Interline flights under the agreement between flydubai and SriLankan Airlines are now available for booking through the respective airline websites.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).