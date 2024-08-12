MUSCAT: The people of Sultanate of Oman and the UAE are more than excited about the implementation of the much expected Hafeet Rail, the first-of-its-kind railway link that connects the two friendly nations.

Authorities have sounded a positive outcome of the progress saying, the speed at which the project is coming to fruition reflects the commitment of the two nations in developing local talent and expertise while offering substantial opportunities for SMEs in construction, engineering, and logistics support.

Speaking to Observer, Mohammed Ashraf Omer, owner of an Oman-based business conglomerate that has UAE presence, said the Rail would be a landmark in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The day Hafeet Rail is going to be launched would be a day etched in the annals of history not only in the regional but also in the world logistical and diplomatic ties. A substantial boost in the bilateral trade and diplomatic relations is expected soon with the launch," he said.

The railway network which will include 60 bridges, some towering up to 34 metres in height and tunnels stretching 2.5 kilometres in length, the Rail will link 5 major ports and various industrial and free zones across the two nations enabling better people and goods movement reflecting in the overall bilateral relations.

Anvwar Al Balushi, Chairman, Anvwar Asian Investments, says the Hafeet rail project will enhance the longstanding historical relationship between Oman and the UAE by supporting economic and commercial integration while strengthening social and cultural ties.

"It will optimise trade routes, streamline supply chains, and improve the efficiency of public transportation, significantly reducing travel time between Suhar and Abu Dhabi. This network will also greatly improve transport integration, creating opportunities for sectors such as consumer goods, mining, logistics, engineering and construction," he says. Additionally, this joint venture will foster unparalleled economic growth, job creation, and tourism development and appears to be beneficial for both the country and its people.

"I believe the Hafeet Rail project represents a revolutionary development in the GCC's logistics and transportation sectors. With the enhanced connectivity, reduced transport times and costs, and the enhanced passenger services on offer are all expected to redefine the region’s economic landscape and competitiveness," Abdullah al Balushi, an investor and a businessman said, adding that the project's impact would be felt across various sectors, promoting industrial growth, job creation, and increased opportunities for attracting national and foreign investments.

"With nearly 40 per cent reduction in shipping costs and a 50 per cent reduction in transit times compared to traditional land transportation methods, Hafeet Rail is expected to decrease the reliance on road transport by cars and trucks but also promote more sustainable shipping practices," C M Najeeb, CEO of Shipco Oman who runs daily logistics movement between Oman and UAE said.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).