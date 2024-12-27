Dubai : Dubai Taxi Company has unveiled its transformative corporate strategy for 2025–2029, which includes expanding into new verticals such as limousine services and delivery thus charting a bold course for geographic expansion by targeting untapped markets across the UAE and the region.

The strategy builds on the company’s journey as a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai while reinforcing its position as the region’s premier mobility operator, according to a press release.

A Vision for the Future

As part of this strategic transformation, the board has approved a new vision for the company, positioning Dubai Taxi as the preferred mobility choice for everyone.

This vision is supported by a mission focused on leading in digital and safe mobility services that meet communities’ needs for convenience, connectivity, and sustainability.”

Chairman of Dubai Taxi, Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, said: “It’s a year since Dubai Taxi has transformed into a public joint stock company and with the launch of our five-year strategy 2025-2029, we are on the verge of a pivotal transformation aimed at achieving sustainable and comprehensive growth across all aspects of the company's operations.”

Kalbat added: “Fostering strategic partnerships while providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions will be our focus in line with the aspirations of the community and support Dubai’s vision for a smart and sustainable future. “

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi, said: “We are committed to redefining mobility through innovation and a customer-centricity approach.”

Alfalasi concluded: “This strategy is not just about growth; it’s about creating a sustainable, connected, and smarter future for our customers and stakeholders.”

Setting New Benchmarks

The 2025–2029 strategy targets double-digit growth across the company’s portfolio, alongside a high dividend payout ratio.

This bold approach aims to set new standards in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, further solidifying Dubai Taxi’s leadership in the industry.

Sustainability at the Core

Aligned with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Government's strategic goals in the transportation sector, sustainability is a cornerstone of the company’s strategic plans.

Investments in electric and hybrid vehicles also reflect its drive toward reducing environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly solutions, setting a benchmark for the industry.

Driving Growth with Innovation and Partnerships

In line with its transformation goals, the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, to launch its e-hailing platform in Dubai.

This collaboration underscores Dubai Taxi’s commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility services and leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

This reflects the listed company’s commitment to supporting the Roads & Transport Authority (Dubai) directives to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-booking in the coming years.

Furthermore, the strategic move will significantly strengthen the company’s leading position and bolster its vital role in shaping the future of urban mobility in the emirate.

